iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.26. 3,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.