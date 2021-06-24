iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 144,461 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 887,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 71,833 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after buying an additional 94,471 shares during the last quarter.

EZU opened at $49.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

