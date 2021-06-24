iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,218 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.34. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.