iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $167.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

