IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

IWGFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

IWGFF opened at $4.50 on Thursday. IWG has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

