J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $159.24 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $115.47 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

