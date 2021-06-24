Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Realogy worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Realogy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSE RLGY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

