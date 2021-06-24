James Larry Nelson Sells 106,774 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.