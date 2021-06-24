James Larry Nelson Sells 106,774 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.18 and a beta of 1.21.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
