James Latham (LON:LTHM) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.70), with a volume of 15632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Get James Latham alerts:

The company has a market cap of £223.89 million and a PE ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.23.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.