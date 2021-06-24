Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

