Jeanna Steele Sells 3,334 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $171,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeanna Steele sold 299 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,455.00.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

