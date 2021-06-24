Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CRH (LON:CRH) a GBX 4,449 Price Target

CRH (LON:CRH) received a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 3,661 ($47.83) on Thursday. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 2,577.46 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,768 ($49.23). The company has a market capitalization of £28.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,588.10.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

