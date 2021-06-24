Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WW International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WW International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

WW stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.86.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

