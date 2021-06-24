Jentner Corp Has $527,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jentner Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. 282,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

