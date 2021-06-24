JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 6,051,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,388. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock valued at $525,473. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

