JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 4,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $610.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

