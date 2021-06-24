John E. Warnock Sells 6,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $574.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.22. The firm has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $579.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

