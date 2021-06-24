John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NYSE:JW.B traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.15. 635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.78. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

