JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 280,287 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 906,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

