JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 376,906 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 131.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 663,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $23,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 390,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01.

