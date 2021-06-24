JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.73 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.52% of Selective Insurance Group worth $22,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.