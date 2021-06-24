JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,588 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,566,000 after buying an additional 586,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,958,000 after purchasing an additional 163,771 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,015,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,479,000 after purchasing an additional 131,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

