JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 328,574 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 580,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

