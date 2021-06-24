JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Glencore (LON:GLEN) Target Price to GBX 380

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 305.78 ($4.00).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 310.10 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £41.32 billion and a PE ratio of -30.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 950.33. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

