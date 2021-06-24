Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $156,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $925,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

