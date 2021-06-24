K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Up 8.9%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 271,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 250,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.65 price target on shares of K9 Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49.

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

