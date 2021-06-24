Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $698,846.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,947.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Karen A. Foster sold 264 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $8,941.68.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.