Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-475 million.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Katapult has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Katapult in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

