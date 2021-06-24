Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $102.35 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00010297 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $241.48 million and approximately $102.35 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 136,575,608 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

