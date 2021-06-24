Kava Market Cap Reaches $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00196481 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00035306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

