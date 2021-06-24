KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, RTT News reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25.

Get KB Home alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.