KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $624.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $626.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.