KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

