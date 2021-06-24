KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after purchasing an additional 266,295 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

