KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,478 shares of company stock worth $19,527,412 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

