Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $91.19 or 0.00261613 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.61 or 0.00615680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00040471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

