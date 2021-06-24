KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.60 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

