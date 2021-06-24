Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.82

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.82 and last traded at C$20.69, with a volume of 18045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.58.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.