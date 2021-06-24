Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist Securities

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KIM. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.