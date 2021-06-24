Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$11.80

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$11.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.51% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.66.

TSE K opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.56 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.26. The stock has a market cap of C$9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

