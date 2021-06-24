Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €104.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €104.00 ($122.35) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.50 ($99.41).

Kion Group stock opened at €90.26 ($106.19) on Thursday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €86.28.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

