KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.42 million-108.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.40 million.

KLXE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 110,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.42. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. Research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

