Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

