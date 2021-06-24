Korea Investment CORP Sells 600 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $625.85 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.43 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

