Korea Investment CORP Sells 700 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $496.96 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,348 shares of company stock valued at $25,537,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

