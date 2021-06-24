Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

