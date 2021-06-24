Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 147,989 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

