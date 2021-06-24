Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LADR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $13,295,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

