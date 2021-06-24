LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42 million-27.47 million.

LAIX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 1,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76. LAIX has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LAIX will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

