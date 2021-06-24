Lamden Price Hits $0.0449 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $49,999.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

